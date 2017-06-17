In Earth, We Trust: 350 Milwaukee Protests Paris Agreement Pullout
A group of people gathered at Red Arrow Park with signs and flags in hand in support of the Paris Climate Agreement at a rally and march organized by 350 Milwaukee last Saturday. The group stood together in the shade to avoid the blistering heat and strong winds of that day.
