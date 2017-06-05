I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' and a bunch of people from Wisconsin freaked out
Earlier this week, I wrote an article about the revival of the Old Fashioned in bars in cities across America. "Almost any place I put them on the menu, they're one of the top sellers," said Eben Klemm, a scientist turned mixologist who curates cocktails for New York's Knickerbocker Hotel .
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human Trafficking
|15 hr
|Backdoor
|2
|Katherine Torres
|Thu
|Just Saying
|1
|Escape from Milwaukee
|Thu
|Seedy
|2
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Jun 5
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
