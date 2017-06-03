Gun Violence Tarnishes Memorial Day W...

Gun Violence Tarnishes Memorial Day Weekend for Many in the City of Milwaukee

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

This weekend was designated for families to light up the grill, remember our veterans and celebrate the unofficial first weekend of summer but what occurred was violence in the city of Milwaukee and that violence dominated the narrative of the weekend. Between Saturday through Monday there were 15 shootings, four dead and dozens wounded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... May 22 Udonbaby 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,857 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC