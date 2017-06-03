Gun Violence Tarnishes Memorial Day Weekend for Many in the City of Milwaukee
This weekend was designated for families to light up the grill, remember our veterans and celebrate the unofficial first weekend of summer but what occurred was violence in the city of Milwaukee and that violence dominated the narrative of the weekend. Between Saturday through Monday there were 15 shootings, four dead and dozens wounded.
