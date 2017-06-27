Goat Milk Soap Entrepreneur Elizabeth Sanders About Trend to Homemade Soap

HorseOPeace unscented and scented soaps moisturize, nourish, keep skin healthy and are especially good for dry, sensitive skin well as conditions from eczema to psoriasis." MILWAUKEE, WI, ., June 27, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On CBS-TV's Real Milwaukee entrepreneur Elizabeth Sanders demonstrated how to make natural soap at home, which The New York Times called a national trend in quoting the creator of HorseOPeace .com about her natural soaps that began as a hobby but she turned into a growing business making chemical-free soaps with 100% raw goat milk.

