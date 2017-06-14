Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes W...

Foxconn, assembler of iPhones, eyes Wisconsin for plant

A Tawainese company that assembles Apple's iPhones and other electronics is considering building a plant in Wisconsin that could employ thousands of people. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the state is in talks with Foxconn.

