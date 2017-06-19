Former St. Boniface student says Father Groppi "taught me how to love"
Editor's note: This is one in a Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service series of 15 pieces about the Milwaukee Open Housing marches, which took place 50 years ago beginning on Aug. 28, 1967. Watch for the stories on Milwaukee NNS every Monday and Thursday through the end of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|14 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|23 hr
|Jared
|2
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|23 hr
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Sat
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Jun 14
|yourown
|48
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC