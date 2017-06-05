Five-Year Anniversary of Walker Recall

Five-Year Anniversary of Walker Recall

Monday marks the five-year anniversary of Governor Scott Walker becoming the first governor in United States' history to survive a recall election. Walker appeared on WTAQ's Jerry Bader Show to discuss the recall election, which was largely fueled by Act 10 legislation that limited collective bargaining rights for many public sector workers and increased their required pension and healthcare contributions to 5% and 12%, respectively.

