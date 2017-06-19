Federal Judges Gives Wisconsin Two We...

Federal Judges Gives Wisconsin Two Weeks to Stop Harsh Treatment of Juvenile Offenders

11 hrs ago Read more: WUWM

A federal judge told Wisconsin on Friday that the way it treats incarcerated youth is unconstitutional. Of particular concern is the use of pepper spray, handcuffs and shackles - as well as solitary confinement.

