Federal Judges Gives Wisconsin Two Weeks to Stop Harsh Treatment of Juvenile Offenders
A federal judge told Wisconsin on Friday that the way it treats incarcerated youth is unconstitutional. Of particular concern is the use of pepper spray, handcuffs and shackles - as well as solitary confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
