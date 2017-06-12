Father's Day Activities in The Parks
To celebrate dads, Milwaukee County Parks is offering families plenty to see and do this Father's Day-from visiting a display of military vehicles, to enjoying a pig roast, nature hike, or sauna. Military Vehicle Display Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive About a dozen military vehicles will be on display at Boerner Botanical Gardens on Father's Day, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Members of the Midwest Military Vehicle Association will show their restored, as well as unrestored, former military-transportation vehicles-from a Vietnam-Era ambulance to large-tracked, armored military vehicles.
