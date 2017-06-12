Father's Day Activities in The Parks

Father's Day Activities in The Parks

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Weekend

To celebrate dads, Milwaukee County Parks is offering families plenty to see and do this Father's Day-from visiting a display of military vehicles, to enjoying a pig roast, nature hike, or sauna. Military Vehicle Display Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive About a dozen military vehicles will be on display at Boerner Botanical Gardens on Father's Day, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Members of the Midwest Military Vehicle Association will show their restored, as well as unrestored, former military-transportation vehicles-from a Vietnam-Era ambulance to large-tracked, armored military vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Panthers vs Store 3 hr 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... 19 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying 19 hr Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Pride fest Mon just 1
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Mon Broke 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Mon MilwaukeeBroke 2
Taxes Jun 11 Brokeback 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,691 • Total comments across all topics: 281,756,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC