Ex-Milwaukee inmate who says officer raped her awarded $6.7M
A former inmate who says a Milwaukee County jail officer sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant in 2013 has been awarded $6.7 million. But the federal jury on Wednesday rejected the woman's claim that she was unconstitutionally shackled while giving birth during her incarceration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katherine Torres
|15 hr
|Just Saying
|1
|Escape from Milwaukee
|17 hr
|Seedy
|2
|Human Trafficking
|17 hr
|Seedy
|1
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Jun 5
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC