Ex-Milwaukee inmate who says officer raped her awarded $6.7M

A former inmate who says a Milwaukee County jail officer sexually assaulted her while she was pregnant in 2013 has been awarded $6.7 million. But the federal jury on Wednesday rejected the woman's claim that she was unconstitutionally shackled while giving birth during her incarceration.

