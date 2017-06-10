Eric Von Fellowship to Preserve Radio...

Eric Von Fellowship to Preserve Radio Legacy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Eric Von's voice could be heard every weekday from 7-9am on WNOV-AM. His signature signoff, "Be good, be careful and bye bye," encapsulated a louder voice that stretched past the Black community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes 2 hr Brokeback 1
Human Trafficking Jun 9 Backdoor 2
Katherine Torres Jun 8 Just Saying 1
Escape from Milwaukee Jun 8 Seedy 2
News Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10) Jun 5 Jerome 32
Griffen Jun 4 Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,686,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC