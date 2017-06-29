Deschutes Brewery Street Pub Visits Milwaukee
Crafted for Community: Brewery brings the World's Biggest Pop-up Pub to Wisconsin for the first time to support local nonprofits BEND , OREGON, USA, June 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deschutes Brewery is bringing its 400-foot-long Street Pub to downtown Milwaukee Wisconsin on July 22 from 2-10 p.m. For its 2017 tour, the brewery has added title partners that share its culture, sustainability and philanthropic goals: Hydro Flask, Humm Kombucha and KEEN Footwear. During the one-day event, Deschutes Brewery and its partners will work to raise money for the Hunger Task Force, Milwaukee's free and local food bank and anti-hunger advocate, and the Westown Association, which champions the economic and social development of the Westown area.
