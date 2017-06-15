Dashcam video released in Milwaukee lakefront shooting
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released dash-camera video Thursday of a pursuit that ended in a driver's death, with the video appearing to show that a deputy on foot fired into the vehicle as it headed straight at him. Sheriff David Clarke told WISN-TV it was "the best angles that we have" on the shooting Sunday night near the city's crowded Lake Michigan shoreline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Wed
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Wed
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Jun 12
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC