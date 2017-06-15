Dash cam footage offers new perspecti...

Dash cam footage offers new perspective of Milwaukee lakefront shooting

4 hrs ago Read more: WAOW

Dash cam video released Thursday by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke shows what led up to a weekend deputy-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront. Clarke said the deputy was trying to stop an SUV, driven by 19-year-old Terry Williams, after the teen made an illegal left turn onto Lincoln Memorial Drive from a driveway near Bradford Beach.

