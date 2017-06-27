Dane County will follow Paris climate...

Dane County will follow Paris climate agreement Tuesday, June 27

Dane County is vowing to follow the Paris agreement on climate change despite President Trump pulling out earlier this month. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced yesterday that the county will continue to adopt the agreement's guidelines.

