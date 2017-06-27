Dane County will follow Paris climate agreement Tuesday, June 27
Dane County is vowing to follow the Paris agreement on climate change despite President Trump pulling out earlier this month. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced yesterday that the county will continue to adopt the agreement's guidelines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Always Outspoken
|49
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|2 hr
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC