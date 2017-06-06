Crash involving school bus and three vehicles in Milwaukee

WISN in Milwaukee is reporting three people, including a child, were taken to Milwaukee area hospitals Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus and three vehicles. The accident happened at the intersection of N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Wright Street just before 8:00 a.m. A sergeant at the scene said the bus was traveling eastbound on Wright when it collided with a Ford Edge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.