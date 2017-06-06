Crash involving school bus and three vehicles in Milwaukee
WISN in Milwaukee is reporting three people, including a child, were taken to Milwaukee area hospitals Tuesday after a crash involving a school bus and three vehicles. The accident happened at the intersection of N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Wright Street just before 8:00 a.m. A sergeant at the scene said the bus was traveling eastbound on Wright when it collided with a Ford Edge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escape from Milwaukee
|3 hr
|Jerome
|1
|Nathan Potter: Jury finds Seandell Jackson guil... (Feb '10)
|Mon
|Jerome
|32
|Griffen
|Jun 4
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC