Comedian John Mulaney will perform at the Riverside on Sept. 15
Oh, hello! This morning, the Riverside Theater announced that stand-up comedian John Mulaney will bring his "Kid Gorgeous" tour to the Milwaukee venue on Friday, Sept. 15, returning for the first time since a gig at Turner Hall Ballroom in 2013 where he "highlighted why he is one of the best stand-up comedians working today."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|johhnybgood
|32
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|Wed
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Jun 14
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Jun 13
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Jun 12
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC