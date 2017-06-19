Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milw...

Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop's trial new

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots last year in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired. The death of Sylville Smith at the hands of Dominique Heaggan-Brown on Aug. 13 angered Sherman Park residents and highlighted the strained relationship between police and African-Americans in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get research Chems and Other Meds Sun Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Sun just 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 16 johhnybgood 32
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) Jun 14 yourown 48
Black Panthers vs Store Jun 14 300blackout 3
News Republicans press professors to spend more time... Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
Farkas on Trump spying Jun 13 Defeat Maxine Waters 2
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC