Closing arguments to begin in ex-Milwaukee cop's trial new

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of a former Milwaukee police officer charged in a fatal shooting that ignited riots last year in the majority black neighborhood where it transpired. The death of Sylville Smith at the hands of Dominique Heaggan-Brown on Aug. 13 angered Sherman Park residents and highlighted the strained relationship between police and African-Americans in the city.

