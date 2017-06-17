Citizen Action of WI Questions Pence's intent to Repeal Obamacare
Dr. Sophie Kramer talks about the disadvantages of HIRSP, which Vice President Mike Pence intends to bring back. Vice President Mike Pence visited Milwaukee and promised to repeal Obamacare for what he believed to be for the better.
