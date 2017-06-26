Chris Stapleton Is Back On Tour And Opening For Tom Petty At Wrigley Field
Chris Stapleton is back at it after a hand injury caused him to postpone multiple shows a few weeks ago! Now he is gearing up to open for Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers on Thursday at Wrigley Field in Chicago and also at Summer Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 5. As you can believe. Chris is pretty excited.
