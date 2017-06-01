Child on bike critically injured after getting struck, pinned under school bus
A child riding a bike was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck and trapped under a school bus in Dousman, officials told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. First responders were called to the 150 block of North Main Street just before 7 a.m. and freed the child from underneath the front of the school bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Panthers vs Store
|Wed
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|May 22
|Udonbaby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC