Child on bike critically injured after getting struck, pinned under school bus

2 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A child riding a bike was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck and trapped under a school bus in Dousman, officials told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV. First responders were called to the 150 block of North Main Street just before 7 a.m. and freed the child from underneath the front of the school bus.

