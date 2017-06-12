Bus Rapid Transit line could alter local mass-transit landscape

Milwaukee County Transit System officials sought feedback from residents who attended two open houses last week regarding the ambitious East-West Bus Rapid Transit project, a proposed nine-mile high-speed bus line that would run along Wisconsin Avenue Downtown to Hawley Road, then turn onto Bluemound Road before ending up at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa. Developers estimate that the 12 new 40-foot-long 75-person-capacity BRT buses would eventually increase ridership in the corridor by 31 percent and average 10,000 riders daily by 2035.

