Blimp flying over US Open crashes

4 hrs ago Read more: KMIZ

A blimp flying over the U.S. Open in Wisconsin has crashed, but there is no word yet on the condition of the pilot, according to WISN-TV and The Associated Press. Video of the blimp going down near Erin Hills golf course near Hartford, Wisconsin, was captured by several people and posted to social media on Thursday afternoon.

