Black leaders call for peace, unity in wake of Sylville Smith verdict

The same night a verdict came down acquitting the Milwaukee police officer who shot Sylville Smith to death, grassroots leaders, activists and individuals close to Smith gathered in Sherman Park in a show of solidarity. Former Milwaukee Police Department police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown was charged with first-degree reckless homicide .

