Benefit for musician jailed in Abu Dhabi this Sunday

On Sunday, June 25, The Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St., will host a benefit for Matt Gonzales, a longtime Milwaukee bartender and musician who is currently in jail in the middle of the desert in Abu Dhabi. The event runs from noon to midnight and will feature live music with a jam session hosted by Jeff Hamilton .

