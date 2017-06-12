Behind the scenes of PBS's "Ask This Old House" in Bay View
A quiet electricity buzzed down South Vermont Avenue Tuesday afternoon, vibrating out from Mark and Anna Nagle's Bay View house. Two neighbors from across the street came out from their home to watch the excitement from their porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|yourown
|48
|Black Panthers vs Store
|23 hr
|300blackout
|3
|Republicans press professors to spend more time...
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Tue
|Defeat Maxine Waters
|2
|Pride fest
|Mon
|just
|1
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Mon
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC