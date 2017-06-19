Behind Milwaukee Film's big move to the Oriental Theatre

Bad news, dads: If there's a movie buff in your family, Father's Day dropped to Sunday's second-biggest cause for celebration, thanks to the announcement that two Milwaukee movie icons one of the past, the Oriental Theatre, and one of the present, Milwaukee Film will join in beautiful cinematic matrimony. Thanks to a 31-year lease signed with Tim Gohkman and New Land Enterprises, the local film organization will take over operation of the 90-year-old landmark beginning July 2018, turning pretty much everyday into a film festival day.

