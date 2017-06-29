Bass drops keep falling on my head: F...

Bass drops keep falling on my head: Flume delivers a wet, wild ride

I'd compare Flume's rain-soaked Summerfest set to a wild water-chute log ride, but frankly, a water slide would be seem like the Sahara compared to the monsoon that struck the Miller Lite Oasis Stage Wednesday night. The storms struck throughout the entire day, but the true deluge complete with a gross grey sky that you half expected some dementors from "Harry Potter" to start floating around didn't begin until a little after 7 p.m. And it poured.

