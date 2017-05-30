At least two killed in plant explosion
In this photo provided by Jeff Lange, firefighters work at the scene following an explosion and fire at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria, Wis., Thursday, June 1, 2017. Recovery crews searched a mountain of debris on Thursday following a fatal explosion late Wednesday at the corn mill plant, which injured about a dozen people and leveled parts of the sprawling facility in southern Wisconsin, authorities said.
