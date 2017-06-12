Assembly panel OKs chiropractor athletic exams
Chiropractors could perform sports physicals under a Republican bill a legislative committee approved Tuesday despite Democrats ' fears that chiropractors lack medical doctors' training and expertise. The bill from Rep. Chuck Wichgers of Muskego would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools that require pre-participation physicals to accept exams performed by chiropractors.
