Assembly panel OKs chiropractor athletic exams

Chiropractors could perform sports physicals under a Republican bill a legislative committee approved Tuesday despite Democrats ' fears that chiropractors lack medical doctors' training and expertise. The bill from Rep. Chuck Wichgers of Muskego would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools that require pre-participation physicals to accept exams performed by chiropractors.

