Artisan Ramen to feature housemade noodles in downtown shop

16 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

It looks like there's more ramen on the way to Milwaukee. Artisan Ramen is slated to open later this summer at 530 E. Mason St. in the former home of Hibachi Boy, which closed last September .

