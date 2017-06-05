Artisan Ramen to feature housemade noodles in downtown shop
It looks like there's more ramen on the way to Milwaukee. Artisan Ramen is slated to open later this summer at 530 E. Mason St. in the former home of Hibachi Boy, which closed last September .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
