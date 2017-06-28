Area theater groups honored at Footli...

Area theater groups honored at Footlights Performing Arts Awards

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waukesha

Several Waukesha County community theater groups were among the winners at the inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee Area theater groups honored at Footlights Performing Arts Awards Several Waukesha County community theater groups were among the winners at the inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.brookfield-elmgrovenow.com/story/news/2017/06/28/area-theater-groups-honored-footlights-performing-arts-awards/435819001/ Audrey and Seymour are inundated with questions about the unusual plant Seymour grew in the flower shop in Sunset Playhouse's "Little Shop of Horrors."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16) 1 hr Pissed off white man 50
Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation Wed Always Outspoken 3
News Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining... Jun 25 USA Today 1
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style Jun 25 Milwaukee 7
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) Jun 24 george 35
Get research Chems and Other Meds Jun 18 Medsonline 1
Loretta Lynch Jun 18 just 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,669 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC