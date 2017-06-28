Area theater groups honored at Footlights Performing Arts Awards
Several Waukesha County community theater groups were among the winners at the inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee Area theater groups honored at Footlights Performing Arts Awards Several Waukesha County community theater groups were among the winners at the inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://www.brookfield-elmgrovenow.com/story/news/2017/06/28/area-theater-groups-honored-footlights-performing-arts-awards/435819001/ Audrey and Seymour are inundated with questions about the unusual plant Seymour grew in the flower shop in Sunset Playhouse's "Little Shop of Horrors."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|make whitey pay for slavery (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|Pissed off white man
|50
|Milwaukee County worst place to live in nation
|Wed
|Always Outspoken
|3
|Milwaukee-area architectural firms put defining...
|Jun 25
|USA Today
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Jun 25
|Milwaukee
|7
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|Jun 24
|george
|35
|Get research Chems and Other Meds
|Jun 18
|Medsonline
|1
|Loretta Lynch
|Jun 18
|just
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC