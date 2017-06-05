Annual walk addresses danger of toy g...

Annual walk addresses danger of toy guns in black communities

On a rainy Saturday afternoon, about 30 people gathered at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, 2620 W. Center St., to call attention to health disparities African-Americans face. The annual event, hosted by Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin , is meant to address a variety of health issues, but this year's theme was "Black Moms and Grandmothers Against Toy Guns."

