Alohomora! The Harry Potter concert series returns with "Chamber of Secrets"
This past winter, the Riverside Theater summoned "the ultimate Harry Potter film fan experience" to Milwaukee: The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, featuring a screening of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" joined by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra playing John Williams' iconic score. This morning, the Riverside announced that the Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return this winter with part two of the beloved movie series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Griffen
|Sun
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC