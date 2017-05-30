Alohomora! The Harry Potter concert s...

Alohomora! The Harry Potter concert series returns with "Chamber of Secrets"

This past winter, the Riverside Theater summoned "the ultimate Harry Potter film fan experience" to Milwaukee: The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, featuring a screening of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" joined by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra playing John Williams' iconic score. This morning, the Riverside announced that the Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return this winter with part two of the beloved movie series, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets."

