ALDI dedicates $37 million to remodeling 23 Milwaukee-area stores

ALDI announced its stores in the Milwaukee market have begun undergoing renovations as part of the company's nationwide plan to remodel and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. In February, ALDI announced an aggressive $1.6 billion investment in its stores across the country, with more than $37 million dedicated to enhancing stores in the Milwaukee-area.

