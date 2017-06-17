Action in the Face of Empty Promises

Milwaukee, to which I can testify, is one of the hardest working cities in America and we deserve better than the heavy-handed, misguided governing of President Donald Trump and Governor Scott Walker. Ignoring public needs such as education and job creation has been a recurring theme of Republican's administrative style, visible in the President's latest visit to Wisconsin.

