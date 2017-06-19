88Nine Radio Milwaukee starts first all-local music radio channel and stream
This morning, starting at 6 a.m., 88Nine officially brought 414Music.fm on air, a new HD2 broadcast channel as well as mobile and online stream entirely dedicated to playing Milwaukee music. "Radio Milwaukee is uniquely positioned to program an all-Milwaukee-music channel because of our focus on Milwaukee artists since we first went on air 10 years ago," said program director Jordan Lee, in a press release.
