50 years later, Milwaukee's Summerfest still sounds like a winner
More than 800,000 visitors from near and far flock to Wisconsin's biggest city for Summerfest, billed as the world's largest music festival. At the festival's permanent grounds on the shores of Lake Michigan, live acts will perform on 11 stages for 11 days, June 28 to July 2, and July 4-9.
