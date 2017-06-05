4K High Definition Video: Umphrey's McGee Performs '2 -2' In Milwaukee
Back on March 30, Umphrey's McGee opened a two-night stand in Milwaukee at the Riverside Theater. The band has officially shared 4K high definition video footage of a highlight from the first set of the run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
