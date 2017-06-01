3rd worker found dead after blast at Wisconsin corn mill
In this image taken from a video by WISN-TV, the rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Cambria, Wis. The sheriff in Columbia County said that the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 80 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Griffen
|18 hr
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC