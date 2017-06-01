3rd worker found dead after blast at ...

3rd worker found dead after blast at Wisconsin corn mill

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In this image taken from a video by WISN-TV, the rubble of a corn mill plant following an explosion is seen, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Cambria, Wis. The sheriff in Columbia County said that the blast was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, about 80 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Griffen 18 hr Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC