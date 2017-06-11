11 tasty photos from the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl

A little rain couldn't damper the belly-filling fun of the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl on Saturday afternoon, as gastronomes tasted their way through the historic neighborhood, sampling old favorites and trying out new spots. Nearly 20 of Milwaukee's best restaurants served up a selection of small plates to strolling and Bublr-biking food lovers, who endured a brief early thunderstorm that ultimately cleared up into a beautiful and delicious day.

