11 tasty photos from the sixth annual...

11 tasty photos from the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

A little rain couldn't damper the belly-filling fun of the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl on Saturday afternoon, as gastronomes tasted their way through the historic neighborhood, sampling old favorites and trying out new spots. Nearly 20 of Milwaukee's best restaurants served up a selection of small plates to strolling and Bublr-biking food lovers, who endured a brief early thunderstorm that ultimately cleared up into a beautiful and delicious day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Griffen 8 hr Jerome 1
Black Panthers vs Store May 31 Torrid 1
Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B... May 28 woz75 1
Cannibalism May 28 Bullet 4
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style May 28 Nude 6
Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16) May 27 stephfranzen 31
Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ... May 25 Milwaukee 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Milwaukee County was issued at June 04 at 5:07PM CDT

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,967 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC