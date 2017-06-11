11 tasty photos from the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl
A little rain couldn't damper the belly-filling fun of the sixth annual Walker's Point Food Crawl on Saturday afternoon, as gastronomes tasted their way through the historic neighborhood, sampling old favorites and trying out new spots. Nearly 20 of Milwaukee's best restaurants served up a selection of small plates to strolling and Bublr-biking food lovers, who endured a brief early thunderstorm that ultimately cleared up into a beautiful and delicious day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Griffen
|8 hr
|Jerome
|1
|Black Panthers vs Store
|May 31
|Torrid
|1
|Milwaukee Police Officer Shoots; Hits Unarmed B...
|May 28
|woz75
|1
|Cannibalism
|May 28
|Bullet
|4
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 28
|Nude
|6
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Mar '16)
|May 27
|stephfranzen
|31
|Milwaukee Woman Thwarts Car Thieves By Jumping ...
|May 25
|Milwaukee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC