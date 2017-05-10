You like beer gardens in the Parks? N...

You like beer gardens in the Parks? Next up is a Bear Garden at the Zoo

Milwaukee County has found enormous success putting beer gardens in the Parks, tapping a fresh revenue stream and activating underutilized green spaces, and now it's proposing to do something similar at a beloved local institution. County Executive Chris Abele on Wednesday announced plans to bring a "Bear Garden" to the Milwaukee County Zoo as part of an expanded public-private concessions partnership that will financially benefit the Zoo, add new full-time jobs and feature local food and drink vendors.

