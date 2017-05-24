Woman jumps on hood, clings to windshield wiper in attempted carjacking caught on video
A woman is sharing her harrowing story about an attempted carjacking that happened just south of downtown Milwaukee, according to WITI. Melissa Marian posted on Facebook that she was gassing up her SUV on St. Paul Ave. on Tuesday, May 23rd around 2:00 p.m. when the suspects, apparently in a stolen vehicle, tried to steal her SUV.
