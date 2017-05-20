WIZM News scores triple at Milwaukee ...

WIZM News scores triple at Milwaukee Press Club awards

First place went to a "What's Buried on Brad's Desk" song parody, in which WIZM's Brad Williams commented on a lawsuit in the news over who wrote the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." Williams also received a silver from the MPC for "Yesterday in La Crosse," arguing that America was less politically correct in 1974 than it is now.

