WIZM News scores triple at Milwaukee Press Club awards
First place went to a "What's Buried on Brad's Desk" song parody, in which WIZM's Brad Williams commented on a lawsuit in the news over who wrote the Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." Williams also received a silver from the MPC for "Yesterday in La Crosse," arguing that America was less politically correct in 1974 than it is now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|Thu
|Barack
|2
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC