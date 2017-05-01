"Wisconsin Foodie" has acquired Edible Magazine

Much like "Wisconsin Foodie," which maintains a focus on telling the stories of local food purveyors and producers throughout the state of Wisconsin, , made a name for itself through in-depth stories focused on the local food scene in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. And that, says Arthur Ircink, independent filmmaker and founder of "Wisconsin Foodie," is what makes the magazine such a good fit for their brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.