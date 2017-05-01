"Wisconsin Foodie" has acquired Edibl...

"Wisconsin Foodie" has acquired Edible Magazine

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Much like "Wisconsin Foodie," which maintains a focus on telling the stories of local food purveyors and producers throughout the state of Wisconsin, , made a name for itself through in-depth stories focused on the local food scene in Milwaukee and surrounding counties. And that, says Arthur Ircink, independent filmmaker and founder of "Wisconsin Foodie," is what makes the magazine such a good fit for their brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12) 4 hr Musikologist 15
News Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa... 22 hr Chicagoan by Birth 3
Jen's Sweet Treats 23 hr Little_Teacup 2
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Apr 28 jail punk sheriff 5
Mayor Barrett Apr 28 Sid 1
Tom Barret Apr 26 Sid 1
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Apr 24 Hillary Ryan Best... 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,849 • Total comments across all topics: 280,720,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC