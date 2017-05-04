WI: Officials: Loss of Milwaukee County Wheel Tax Would Force Transit Service Cuts

May 05--Severe and immediate cuts in bus transit services and sharp increases in bus fares would be necessary to repair a $7 million hole in this year's Milwaukee County budget if a state tax plan proposed by Assembly Republicans is included in the next state budget, county officials said. The legislative package authored by Rep. Dale Kooyenga would terminate Milwaukee County's $30 vehicle registration fee as soon as July 1 and erase half of the revenue the county transportation department expected to receive in the first year of a wheel tax.

