WI Attorney General files suits again...

WI Attorney General files suits against Milwaukee stores selling synthetic pot

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Attorney General Brad Schimel and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection , sued several stores in Milwaukee County for selling synthetic cannabinoids "Spice" and "Kush. In a release, Schimel states: "I will not tolerate any drug dealer putting our communities at risk with dangerous and unpredictable drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rape Milwaukee Style 4 hr Snake 5
News Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha... Mon Udonbaby 1
Wheel TAx May 21 Squeezed 2
Cannibalism May 21 Ralphim 3
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... May 21 Joel 5
News Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi... May 20 Joel 1
News I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an... May 18 Frank 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 281,236,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC