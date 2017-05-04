What to expect from Bowls, opening soon in Walker's Point
Bowls, the new Walker's Point restaurant specializing in healthful fast casual fare, is slated to open later this month at 207 W. Freshwater Way, just around the corner from Purple Door Ice Cream. Owned by Chef Nell Benton of The National and Andy Larson of Float Milwaukee, the restaurant aims to offer an alternative for area diners who want quick meals that are also filled with nourishing ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cannibalism
|May 5
|Sid
|2
|Wangard withdraws indefinitely from downtown El...
|May 3
|EGMC
|1
|Car Jackings
|May 3
|Sid
|1
|Cudahy Music Forum (Nov '12)
|May 2
|Musikologist
|15
|Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke fa...
|May 1
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3
|Jen's Sweet Treats
|May 1
|Little_Teacup
|2
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 28
|jail punk sheriff
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC