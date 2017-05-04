What to expect from Bowls, opening so...

What to expect from Bowls, opening soon in Walker's Point

16 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Bowls, the new Walker's Point restaurant specializing in healthful fast casual fare, is slated to open later this month at 207 W. Freshwater Way, just around the corner from Purple Door Ice Cream. Owned by Chef Nell Benton of The National and Andy Larson of Float Milwaukee, the restaurant aims to offer an alternative for area diners who want quick meals that are also filled with nourishing ingredients.

Read more at OnMilwaukee.

