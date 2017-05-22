What chefs eat: Juan Urbieta of Ristorante Bartolotta
There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16 hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share their favorite dishes both from area restaurants and for eating at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get your ramen with a side of karaoke at Yokoha...
|10 hr
|Udonbaby
|1
|Wheel TAx
|Sun
|Squeezed
|2
|Cannibalism
|Sun
|Ralphim
|3
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Sun
|Joel
|5
|Additional State Funding For Foot and Bike Offi...
|May 20
|Joel
|1
|Dog Rape Milwaukee Style
|May 20
|Joel
|4
|I wrote about the Old Fashioned's 'comeback' an...
|May 18
|Frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC