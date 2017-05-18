Weekend Preview: May 18-21, 2017
Head to the Cactus Club for a night of music as artists NeoCaveman, GOSH!, and Scarecrow Dave perform psychedelic tunes. ART MUSEUM DAY Celebrate Art Museum Day at the Milwaukee Art Museum and explore the Collection Galleries on an emoji art scavenger hunt, make paper creations or see private Milwaukee-area art collections.
